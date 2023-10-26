Hancock Schools buys back McAfee Field for $400,000

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - After 14 years, McAfee Field is once again owned by Hancock Public Schools, following Finlandia University’s closure.

Originally Condon Field, Hancock Schools sold it to the university in 2009. Finlandia had an agreement with Hancock so high schoolers could continue to use the field. Now, the field is Hancock’s again, costing the district $400,000.

“This process actually began back in April of this spring, when it was recognized that Finlandia was going into receivership,” said Interim Superintendent Chris Salani. “At that time, our board education and our previous superintendent got into conversation with the receivership group as well as President Pinnow with Finlandia to talk about what steps and processes would be taking place. Then over the summer, our board went through the due process of affirming a bid process, affirming the idea of purchasing the field, and signing the documents just recently.”

The purchase was finalized on Oct. 16 and includes all equipment and structures on the field. Hancock’s middle school football program can now practice on the field instead of the practice field near the middle school.

“We’re excited about the opportunity of moving all of our football programming down to McAfee,” continued Salani. “So, the program itself has the ability to pyramid and grow, and to have that identity of being one whole versus having separate spaces.”

Salani says future plans for the field include re-outfitting the field with Hancock’s signature colors.

“Our booster club and our volunteers who support that group have been vocal already about when we can get in there, when can we start getting our crimson and gold established at the site,” added Salani. “We’re going to put it on our priority list and strategic plan to help develop those opportunities and make those changes as we can.”

The school district will pay off the amount in intervals over the next 15 years.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.