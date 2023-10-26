Gogebic County Board hears from residents about county fair cancellation

The Gogebic County Board canceled the 2024 Gogebic County Fair after a fire damaged several structures in September.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:46 PM EDT
BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, the Gogebic County Board heard from residents after the board canceled the 2024 Gogebic County Fair. Earlier this month, we told you the board decided to cancel the fair and all other large events at the fairground after a fire damaged several structures in September.

During Wednesday night’s public comment, residents said they were disappointed in the decision and would like to work with the board to see some compromise.

“Let’s get together,” said Linda Nelson, Gogebic County Fair Board Member. “Let’s have some talks because this can happen. There’s no way that it cannot happen. Get the grounds cleaned up. If we don’t get the grandstands built this year, if we don’t get the 4H barn built this year, if we don’t get the poultry barn built this year, we can still have a fair. I want to see the board work with us.”

“It is the county board’s desire to have a county fair with attractive and safe facilities and grounds,” Gogebic County Board Chair James Lorenson said in a letter. “It is our expectation that this work can be accomplished so that the fair and other major events could resume during 2025.”

