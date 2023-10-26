Gogebic Board reacts to resident’s concerns over shutting down 2024 Gogebic County Fair

BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gogebic County Board heard from residents on Wednesday after it canceled the 2024 Gogebic County Fair.

The board canceled the fair and all other large events at the fairgrounds after a fire damaged several structures in September.

Members of the County Fair Board say they want to work with the board to still hold some version of the fair.

“Let’s get together, let’s have some talks because this can happen. There’s no way that it cannot happen, this can happen. Get the grounds cleaned up. If we don’t get the grandstands built this year, if we don’t get the 4-H barn built this year, if we don’t get the poultry barn built this year we can still have a fair. I want to see the board work with us,” said Linda Nelson, Gogebic County Fair Board member.

James Lorenson is the Gogebic County Board Chair. He says commissioners want to take the time off to make sure the fairgrounds and any structures replaced are safe and attractive.

“We value the county fair, the snowmobile Olympus and the other events that take place there. The intent is not to close the fair permanently, it’s to take a one-year break so that we can put the fairgrounds into an attractive and safe condition,” Lorenson said.

Nelson says the County Fair is something families have been involved with for generations and they want to keep it going.

“It is someplace special to us. It is very special. My children camp at the fairgrounds because they show the animals and my grandchildren show the animals, so we’re very, very involved in the fair and we don’t want to see it go,” Nelson added.

Lorenson says the board is making a list of contractors willing to work on improvements to the fairgrounds.

