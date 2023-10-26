Fire & Ice charity event returns to Kingsford

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain-Kingsford Zonta Club will be hosting the second Fire and Ice charity event on Nov. 11.

The Ever After Event Center in Kingsford will open its doors from 5 to 11 p.m. Tickets can be bought before Nov. 9 for $30 or at the door for $35.

Zonta Co-Chair Joan Pataconi says the organizers are excited about the turnout for this year’s event.

“They were excited that we were going to showcase them and mention them as we have been,” said Pataconi. “And I personally just feel a real passion for supporting people that are helping other people.”

All proceeds from the event will go towards the Salvation Army Bread of Life Center.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.