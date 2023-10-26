Do the Time Warp again at the Masonic Theatre this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rocky Horror Show returns to the stage at the Masonic Center for the sixth year this weekend.

Bobby Glenn Brown is reprising his role as Dr. Frank-N-Furter for the 22nd time and is putting his own “BGB” spin on this musical as director.

Brown and cast members Rhiannon Hintz, Brendan Sommer, Bill Santer, and Aidan Pietila stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share their experiences in this annual production.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Now, back to the Rocky Horror Show!

Rocky Horror Show shows at the Masonic Theatre at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 26, 27, and 28 with an additional midnight performance on Oct. 28 and a 10:00 p.m. performance on Halloween.

Tickets are $18 for standard seats and $25 for VIP tickets, which include preferred seating and a free prop bag.

You can purchase your tickets at matimqt.org.

