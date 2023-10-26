DIGS, Double Trouble to host weekend of Halloween parties

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette bar is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend.

DIGS is teaming up with Double Trouble for an entire weekend of Halloween parties. Festivities kick off Thursday with an Emo Night. Events continue Friday with a toga party and continue into Saturday with a costume contest. If that’s not enough, Sunday is a Medieval Tavern Night and things conclude on Tuesday night with Halloween trivia.

Double Trouble says this is the perfect way to get in the Halloween spirit.

“DIGS knows how to put on a good time,” said Katherine Marsh, Double Trouble Entertainment operations and production manager. “Double Trouble likes to have a good time. We try to bring that kind of fun to the community. Especially when it gets a little colder, we want to bring the energy bring the party, bring the fun.”

All the activities will be at DIGS this weekend.

The toga party and costume contest start at 10 p.m. and the Emo Night, Medieval Tavern Night, and Halloween Trivia start at 7 p.m.

