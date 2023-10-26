DIGS, Double Trouble to host weekend of Halloween parties

There will be an Emo Night, toga party, costume contest, Medieval Tavern Night, and Halloween trivia between Thursday and Tuesday.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette bar is getting into the Halloween spirit this weekend.

DIGS is teaming up with Double Trouble for an entire weekend of Halloween parties. Festivities kick off Thursday with an Emo Night. Events continue Friday with a toga party and continue into Saturday with a costume contest. If that’s not enough, Sunday is a Medieval Tavern Night and things conclude on Tuesday night with Halloween trivia.

Double Trouble says this is the perfect way to get in the Halloween spirit.

“DIGS knows how to put on a good time,” said Katherine Marsh, Double Trouble Entertainment operations and production manager. “Double Trouble likes to have a good time. We try to bring that kind of fun to the community. Especially when it gets a little colder, we want to bring the energy bring the party, bring the fun.”

All the activities will be at DIGS this weekend.

The toga party and costume contest start at 10 p.m. and the Emo Night, Medieval Tavern Night, and Halloween Trivia start at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 6:30 p.m. Marquette fire, police and UPHS EMS are at Jeffrey’s restaurant at the corner...
UPDATE: No one injured after structure fire at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette
UPHS Market President, CEO to step away from role late November
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judges in a case decide the ultimate sentence in a CSC case or if a plea agreement is accepted.
TV6 investigates Child Sexual Conduct crimes: How sentences, plea agreements are decided
Prosecutor Matt Wiese was appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge.
Marquette County Prosecutor appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge

Latest News

Community members can donate at Peter White Public Library, Carnegie Public Library, Munising...
‘Gift of Reading’ book drive coming to Marquette, Alger counties
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire
Negaunee was featured on the Today Show’s “Friday Morning Lights” segment.
Negaunee celebrates Today Show appearance, prepares for hopeful playoff run
The tournament will have live play-by-play, a band and a DJ from Double Trouble Entertainment.
UP Open Invitational Charity Ping Pong Tournament to raise money for youth nonprofit