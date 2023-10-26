Dickinson County Library, Trail Network collaborates on snowshoe lending program

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County library is starting a snowshoe lending program.

The Dickinson Trail Network (DTN) is hoping to encourage winter hiking by providing snowshoes to library cardholders.

DTN President Chad Susott says hikers would not have winter hiking gear without the program.

“Part of the feedback we got are people didn’t have the necessary equipment or in some cases couldn’t afford it,” said Susott. “So we identified a financial barrier that was preventing people from getting out and enjoying the trails.”

The Dickinson Trail Network maintains almost 15 miles of trails in the winter.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.