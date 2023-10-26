Dickinson County Library, Trail Network collaborates on snowshoe lending program

The Dickinson Trail Network (DTN) is hoping to encourage winter hiking by providing snowshoes to library cardholders.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTIAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County library is starting a snowshoe lending program.

The Dickinson Trail Network (DTN) is hoping to encourage winter hiking by providing snowshoes to library cardholders.

DTN President Chad Susott says hikers would not have winter hiking gear without the program.

“Part of the feedback we got are people didn’t have the necessary equipment or in some cases couldn’t afford it,” said Susott. “So we identified a financial barrier that was preventing people from getting out and enjoying the trails.”

The Dickinson Trail Network maintains almost 15 miles of trails in the winter.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 6:30 p.m. Marquette fire, police and UPHS EMS are at Jeffrey’s restaurant at the corner...
UPDATE: No one injured after structure fire at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette
UPHS Market President, CEO to step away from role late November
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judges in a case decide the ultimate sentence in a CSC case or if a plea agreement is accepted.
TV6 investigates Child Sexual Conduct crimes: How sentences, plea agreements are decided
Prosecutor Matt Wiese was appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge.
Marquette County Prosecutor appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge

Latest News

Faculty and researchers from both universities held sessions focusing on topics such as AI, and...
Michigan Tech, Michigan State University meet for health technology symposium
Community members can donate at Peter White Public Library, Carnegie Public Library, Munising...
‘Gift of Reading’ book drive coming to Marquette, Alger counties
UAW Strike
Local UAW picketers unsatisfied with Ford-UAW tentative agreement
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire
Delta County Fire
2 vehicles, boat ignite in Delta County structure fire