Copper Country Community Transition Council holds first resource conference in three years

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Young adults affected by disabilities and their families met Wednesday evening for the Copper Country Community Transition Council (CTC) resource conference.

It was held at the Finnish American Heritage Center in Hancock.

The council has 11 organizations that aim to help young adults make their way into a post-school world, including Michigan Works and Michigan Alliance for Families. Attendees could chat with organization representatives about what they offer.

With October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, there was a focus on employment.

“I love this opportunity to get out and just help parents ease their concerns and their worries about what their students are going to do when they’re done with school,” said CCISD Transition Coordinator Karyn Juntunen. “Because that is always the big question, ‘What will they do now?’ And we are happy to be a part of that team to say, ‘This is what we can do to help you through that process.’”

This is the first time the council gathered for a resource event in three years due to the pandemic.

“COVID also affected the turnover rate in these agencies, so we have new people,” continued Juntunen. “But I’m part of the old crew, so I got the band back together. It’s time to get back, talk about transition and get the information out to the families.”

Juntunen says a major question parents ask is how kids with disabilities can maintain finances post-school. The CTC invited guests to provide more information, such as BSBP Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor Timothy Vallier. Vallier talked about Mi-Able, a program meant to help those on social security with building savings.

“There’s been a long-standing myth out there that if you have social security benefits, you can’t work, and that it not the case. There is a resource limit that does kind of lead to some of that fear and some of that myth, by the Mi-Able was created to help folks create savings so that they can work around that resource limit to save some money up,” Vallier said.

The conference ran from 4 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.