Business celebrates 55 years in downtown Escanaba

By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Nyman Jewelers has been a fixture downtown for 55 years.

For the 55th anniversary of the Escanaba staple, Co-owner Sue Parker, decided to celebrate.

“This has been a month-long celebration,” Parker said. “It has been wonderful. It’s very heart-warming that we can give back to the community when we can, because the community has supported us for 55 years.”

The Ludington Street business is giving back by doing a canned food drive for St. Vincent de Paul.

“We have a lot of food that we have gathered, and we’re giving away prizes for people who want to bring food in,” Parker said.

People can also earn prize tickets just by coming in the door, bringing a friend or buying something.

“A lot of the prizes were donated to us from our vendors,” Parker said. “I sent letters out to them explaining, ‘Hey, we want to do this food drive, we want to do this big sale all month long and we’re going to give away prizes. Would you be willing to donate?’”

Parker’s dad and Co-owner 90-year-old Eric Nyman said he let the youngsters organize the birthday celebrations while he stayed busy at his watch bench in the cubby by the front door.

“Well, there’s 24 hours in a day, you gotta do something,” Nyman said. “So, I spend my time here.”

He was recently given a new job.

“They promoted me here, too,” Nyman said. “I am Chief Gopher.”

Nyman said he hopes to be around in five years for the next big milestone. Until then, he plans to keep getting up each morning and going to work.

Friday is the last day to get tickets to be entered in the prize drawing.

