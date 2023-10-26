Blustery to Friday with scattered rain -- and some snow in the mix

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Midwestern system lifts towards Upper Michigan Friday, brushing the area with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms. Following system passage, a cold northwesterly wind rushes in to introduce accumulating autumn snow to some areas of the U.P. later this weekend -- chilly weather creeping in over the region ahead of Halloween.

A frosty end to October before a less snowy, seasonably mild start to November in the U.P.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms plus patchy fog and drizzle; northeast winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 40s/50

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, few thunderstorms; mixed rain and snow west towards evening; blustery with westerly winds gusting over 25 mph (35+ mph in the Keweenaw Peninsula)

>Highs: 50s/60

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers picking up in the evening; rain/snow mix west and rain south/east; colder with northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix west, rain east; north winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, mixed rain/snow farther east; cold with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Tuesday, Halloween: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers west, rain/snow mix east; cold with westerly winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Mostly cloudy with few-scattered snow showers early then becoming mostly sunny; less cold

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow late; seasonably mild

>Highs: 40s

