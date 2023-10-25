Police, health officials share tips for staying safe this Halloween

Remember to stay safe during Halloween on and off the road.
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ghosts and ghouls of all ages will haunt the streets this weekend ahead of Halloween.

For adults of age, law enforcement like MSP Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio is reminding everyone to keep safety in mind while having a good time.

“If you decide that you are going to partake in a Halloween party, have fun with it. Drink responsibly, don’t get behind the wheel and always call somebody else to come get you. Of course, we don’t want to run into you on the roadway,” said Gianunnzio.

When it comes to the little goblins, LMASD Health Department’s Public Information Officer Leann Espinoza said parents can keep kids healthy by always checking candy. She also said to be aware of allergies when receiving or handing out treats.

“If people are looking for alternatives to food treats, for those kinds of situations, things like spider rings, stickers, erasers, that sort of thing are all really reasonably priced items that would be safe for everybody,” said Espinoza.

Many people of all ages and backgrounds will be out celebrating the holiday. Espinoza said the most important part of celebrating is to be mindful of everybody.

“The biggest thing is just when you’re out with your kids or if you are passing out candy to families and kids to just be kind. Be kind, be patient. Understand that it might not always go as smoothly as it should,” said Espinoza.

Espinoza and the MSP also encourage drivers to watch out for children on roadways.

