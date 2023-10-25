Peters, Stabenow announce $161M in federal funding to help Michigan families pay energy bills

By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - U.S. Senators Gary Peters (MI) and Debbie Stabenow (MI) announced that Michigan is receiving $161,019,682 in federal funding to help low-income families and individuals keep the heat on in the winter and the air conditioning on in the summer.

According to a press release, the assistance is made available through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which helps low-income households afford their home heating and cooling bills, prevent energy shutoffs, restore services, make energy-related home repairs, and weatherize their homes to make them more energy efficient.

Peters and Stabenow helped secure a $100 million increase for this critical program through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Michigan communities can experience both bitter cold in the winter and extreme heat during the summer,” said Senator Peters. “I fought for this critical funding to help ensure folks have the support they need to keep themselves, their families, and their homes safe when we experience dangerous temperatures.”

“Michigan is no stranger to extreme cold. As we head into the winter season, this critical funding will help ensure that Michigan families don’t have to choose between keeping the heat on and putting food on the table,” said Senator Stabenow.

This funding announcement also includes the launch of the LIHEAP Eligibility Tool, which allows households across Michigan and the United States to quickly identify if they are eligible for LIHEAP assistance. More information about the LIHEAP program can be found here.

