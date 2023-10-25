NOMAD to host Halloween concert at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - People can celebrate the spooky holiday weekend with local bands in Marquette on Saturday.

NOMAD will be hosting its second annual Halloween concert at the Northern Center ballrooms. The night will feature bands like Passed out, Curbside. The headliner will be a surf rock band called Spooky Mansion.

NOMAD’s Community Outreach Coordinator Thomas Chicka encourages students to wear a costume and come check it out.

“Our new thing was to have a Halloween concert every year. So, this is our second run at that and we’re having it this Saturday. Eight p.m. is when the music starts. People are encouraged to come in costume. We will have a costume contest, a photo booth and some really cool bands,” said Chicka.

Tickets are free for NMU Students with their student ID and $10 for the general public.

