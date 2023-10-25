NICE Community Schools hosts annual Zombie Ridge Haunted Trail Fundraiser this weekend

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from NICE Community Schools in Ishpeming Township are preparing for their third annual Zombie Ridge Haunted Trail Fundraiser.

It started as a project for eighth graders at Aspen Ridge. For three years, they’ve worked to build about three miles of trails near Westwood High School. For Halloween, students and volunteers host the Zombie Ridge Haunted Trail walk. This year’s walk is Friday and Saturday as a fundraiser for the West End Trails.

“We thought, ‘let’s just get people outside, this will be a lot of fun.’ I have no theatrical experience, nor do the kids. They come in all shapes and sizes and from different backgrounds, and we really just get into character for two nights out of the week and offer the community a really good experience,” said Kurt Corcoran, eighth grade environmental science teacher.

The Zombie Ridge Haunted Trail Fundraiser is Friday and Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost for entry is a $10 donation or $25 for a family. The money raised during the weekend goes back into trail maintenance and upkeep.

