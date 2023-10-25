Negaunee Miners football hits the national spotlight on Today Show ahead of playoffs

By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Miners varsity football team hit the national stage Friday morning on the Today Show ahead of their playoff run.

Friday Morning Lights features high school football teams from all over the country. The show has ventured to Illinois, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Florida among other states and concluded this season’s series in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

The Miners will kick off at home against Grayling Friday at 7:00 p.m. in their first playoff game.

