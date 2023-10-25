Moose Drop Inn turns into Moose Drop and Sports Shop

MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - A one-stop shop for food and sporting goods has opened in Michigamme.

Formerly the Moose Drop Inn, the Moose Drop and Sports Shop opened in September. Moose Drop and Sports Shop General Manager Lauren Mendenall said the store has its sights set on being a year-round hub for food and outdoor sporting goods.

“We want to be open for all seasons hunting season, snowmobile season. Everybody that comes here throughout the year just ‘cause this is such a good sportsman’s area that there’s so many different things that somebody can do out here. Ice fishing, hunting, snowmobiles for the people that live here throughout the year and need whatever,” Mendenall said.

Mendenall said the initial vision was for the inn to only be a sports shop. However, community input showed a clear demand to keep the restaurant side of the business going.

“So we’re trying our best at doing like 50-50. We’ve got the restaurant with pizzas and subs is like our main menu. We’ll do Cajun specials every once in a while. We’ve lived in Louisiana in the past 12 years, so we’re going to bring some of that up here and we’ll do like some Mexican nights every once in a while,” Mendenall said.

Mendenall said after only a month of being open, there are already a few things the owners want to expand upon.

“We’re hoping by the end of the year that we will have our FFL [Federal Firearms License] so that we can have firearms where we just have to get everything finalized and all of our paperwork sent out,” Mendenall said. “So hopefully by the end of the year, that will be done. So that is something we can look forward to. We are also looking forward to getting our retail liquor license.”

The Moose Drop and Sports Shop is open every day except Tuesday.

