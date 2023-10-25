Marquette Rotary clubs hosts Pints for Polio 2023 on Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette organizations are once again trying to bring awareness to polio research.

The Marquette Rotary clubs have been collaborating on the annual Pints for Polio event. Organizers said that every pint of beer poured on Friday will raise $25 cents for polio. They also said there will be between 15 and 20 Marquette businesses participating on Friday. Marquette West Rotary Club Member Bryan Lopac expressed they decided to start this event five years ago because polio could return to the states.

“Honestly, we look at it like it’s only one plane ride away, meaning someone could have it and come to the U.S. and then spread it,” Lopac said. “I feel like we have done a great job over all the years helping eradicate it down and now there are two countries left to go and hopefully we can do our part and chip in.”

Organizers said last year, this event raised $2,300 dollars. They also said the money made from this event will then be matched two to one by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

To find the full list of all Marquette Businesses participating, visit the Marquette West Rotary Club Facebook page.

