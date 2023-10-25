Marquette City Police Department to host DEA Take Back event

By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Folks have an opportunity to get rid of their unused medicine this weekend.

The Marquette City Police Department is hosting a DEA Take Back event on Saturday. You can bring all your unused medication to the police station where officers will safely get rid of them.

The Marquette City Police says getting prescription medication out of your home helps prevent opioid and prescription drug abuse, accidental poisonings, and overdoses. Pills cannot be thrown away in the trash because they cause environmental hazards.

“Over the last few years, we’ve averaged about 500 pounds of medications that we’ve turned back over to the DEA for proper destruction,” said Marquette City Police Chief Ryan Grim. “With that, it just makes us feel good that we’re getting some pills and medications out of people’s houses and maybe out of the wrong hands to get them disposed of properly.”

The DEA Take Back event will be this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Marquette City Police Department.

