Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority extends Vault Marquette pre-development deadline

After a unanimous vote on Wednesday, the pre-development deadline for the project’s parking garage has been moved to Dec. 31, 2025.
By Caden Meines
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The pre-development period for the Vault Marquette project has been extended.

The project is planning to turn the old savings bank and nearby property into a hotel and parking garage.

The original pre-development deadline was the end of this year.

After a unanimous vote from the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority on Wednesday, the pre-development deadline for the project’s parking garage has been moved to Dec. 31, 2025.

“We had an agreement to go through a long-detailed process, to make sure that the design of the parking deck fits the needs of the community,” said Brownfield Consultant Mac McClelland.

McClelland said the original plan was to redevelop the parking garage first.

He explained the plan had been changed after the project received a $4.6 million Real Estate Development Project grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation earlier this month.

“We had a concept to go through all of that design process in the first phase,” McClelland said. “Because the state savings bank will be redeveloped first now, that deferred that activity and we needed to extend the timeline for that pre-development period.”

Construction on the old state bank will begin this spring.

McClelland said construction on the garage would not start until Spring of 2026.

We reached out to the Vault’s Co-Owner Jennifer Julien via email. She said the extended pre-development deadline does not change the overall project timeline.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

