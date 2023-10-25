Marquette author releases first novel ‘Wild Bolts Electric’

By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette author just released his first novel.

Adam Dompierre is an English Teacher at Bothwell Middle School in Marquette. After starting the process in 2017, the paranormal murder mystery, ‘Wild Bolts Electric’ is finally complete.

The story focuses on Victor Drake, a private eye who has to unravel the truth before lives are lost.

There will be a book launch on November 11 at Velodrome in Marquette. It will go from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“So, I might do a reading, sell some books, sign some books, chat with people. You can hang out and get some coffee, get some food. It should be fun,” said Dompierre.

You can buy one on Amazon, Barnes and Noble or by contacting Dompierre on his website.

