Inhaling hope, exhaling grief: The power of yoga in times of struggle

October marks both Breast Cancer and Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month. Tia Trudgeon learns how you can heal through yoga in times of grief.
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia practice yoga techniques to help cope with...
TV6's Tia Trudgeon and Rise Up Yoga's Kellie Socia practice yoga techniques to help cope with grief.(Tia Trudgeon)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - October is a period for spreading awareness about those battling breast cancer or who have experienced the loss of an infant or pregnancy.

For this month’s edition of “Wellness Wednesday”, TV6′s Tia Trudgeon explores how practicing yoga can act as a tool for healing during periods of grief.

Instructor Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga explains how the ancient spiritual practice can help with mental, physical, and spiritual wellness in times of inner struggle.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon is LIVE from Rise Up Yoga to practice yoga that helps deal with grief.
Kellie Socia of Rise Up Yoga explains the benefits yoga provides when dealing with grief.

There are many negative effects grief can have on your mental and physical wellness. Greif is the shadow of love, Socia says, meaning that losing something close to you can cause feelings of emptiness and detachment.

Yoga acts as a balanced therapy for both the body and the mind. It can not only relieve pain and improve energy, but it can also provide you with grace to feel and express your emotions in a clear and fulfilling manner.

Kellie Socia demonstrates some yoga practices you can adopt to help bring inner peace.

Tia Trudgeon and Kellie Socia demonstrate several yoga poses you can practice to cope with the negative feelings from loss.

Rise Up Yoga offers weekly classes to help you maintain harmony in life. To find out how to get involved, click here.

Tune into the TV6 Morning News on the last Wednesday of each month for Tia Trudgeon’s Wellness Wednesday series at Rise Up Yoga.

