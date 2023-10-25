Hunter Biden prosecutor wasn’t blocked from bringing California charges, US attorney tells Congress

FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. The special counsel overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation is expected to testify before a Congressional committee behind closed doors as a GOP probe into the Justice Department’s handling of the case continues to unfold. In a rare step, David Weiss is set to appear for a transcribed interview before members of the House Judiciary Committee on Nov. 7, sources told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door appearance.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A second U.S. attorney has testified to Congress that the prosecutor overseeing the Hunter Biden investigation had full authority over filing charges, rebutting whistleblower claims that Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss didn’t have the final say on the case against the president’s son.

The allegation that Weiss was blocked from filing tax charges in California and Washington D.C., is one of the more explosive from Internal Revenue Service agents who testified as part of a GOP probe that the case had been “slow-walked” and mishandled by the Justice Department.

Martin Estrada, the U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, said he told the House Judiciary Committee behind closed doors Tuesday that he understood that Weiss had full authority to bring charges and offered him logistical support. “I did not and could not ‘block’ Mr. Weiss since he did not need my approval to bring charges in my district,” he said in a statement.

That echoes testimony from Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., who testified last week that while he declined to partner with Weiss, he never did anything to block him and instead offered logistical support.

An attorney for IRS Agent Joseph Ziegler, on the other hand, said declining to partner with Weiss amounted to blocking him from going forward with the case outside his district. Lawyers for supervisory special agent Gary Shapley said U.S. attorneys appointed by President Joe Biden “shouldn’t have been involved at all because of their conflict of interest.”

Weiss, for his part, has also said in writing he had full authority over the case. He is scheduled to testify himself on the subject on Nov. 7. While that testimony will also take place outside the public view, speaking about an open investigation is a very unusual step that Justice Department officials have said was warranted to “correct any misrepresentations” about work done on case.

The five-year investigation into Hunter Biden had been expected to end with a plea deal this summer, but it imploded during a July plea hearing. Weiss has now charged the president’s son with three firearms felonies related to the 2018 purchase of a gun during a period Hunter Biden has acknowledged being addicted to drugs. No new tax charges have yet been filed.

The agreement had been pilloried as a “sweetheart deal” by Republicans who have made Hunter Biden’s business dealings and the Justice Department’s handling of the case a key part of an impeachment inquiry into the president.

___

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of 6:30 p.m. Marquette fire, police and UPHS EMS are at Jeffrey’s restaurant at the corner...
UPDATE: No one injured after structure fire at Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette
UPHS Market President, CEO to step away from role late November
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Judges in a case decide the ultimate sentence in a CSC case or if a plea agreement is accepted.
TV6 investigates Child Sexual Conduct crimes: How sentences, plea agreements are decided
Prosecutor Matt Wiese was appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge.
Marquette County Prosecutor appointed to 25th Circuit Court Judge

Latest News

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in...
Authorities scour woods, water and homes on Day 2 of search for suspect in Maine mass shooting
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, Cruise AV, General Motor's autonomous electric Bolt...
Cruise, GM’s robotaxi service, suspends all driverless operations nationwide
Dean Phillips stepped off of his campaign bus at the New Hampshire Statehouse where he filed a...
Rep. Dean Phillips announces primary challenge to Biden. He says Democrats need to focus on future
People stand outside a reunification center early Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Auburn Middle...
A teen bowler, a shipbuilder and a sign language interpreter are among the Maine shooting victims
Gavel on sounding block
Jury trial finds Detour Village man guilty of sexually assaulting minor over course of 7 years