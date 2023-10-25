Downtown Marquette Farmers Market to host Trick-or-Treating at the Market

Families can wear their costumes to the market and visit vendors for some trick-or-treating. Vendors will also have a host of fall produce available.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Things are going to be a little spooky at the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market this weekend.

The farmers market is hosting Trick-or-Treat at the Market on Saturday. Families can wear their costumes to the market and visit vendors for some trick-or-treating. Vendors will also have a host of fall produce available. This will be the last outdoor farmers market of the season.

Organizers say people usually have fun with their costumes at the market.

“I’m always surprised by the creativity,” said Sara Johnson, Downtown Marquette Farmers Market manager. “It’s just a good time to get together, get a little weird, have fun, and still get on with your Saturday morning routine in a fun way.”

Trick-or-Treat at the Market will be this Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Marquette Commons.

