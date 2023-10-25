DNR celebrates Bat Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Bat Week is an international celebration of bats in nature.

It runs from Oct. 24 until Oct. 31. The goal of the week is to educate people on why bats are important and to highlight the ways people can advocate for the flying furballs. For example, you can build bat roosting boxes, pull weeds from a bat habitat, or plant native vegetation that attracts bats.

Experts say you probably won’t see any bats outside this Halloween, but seeing them in nature is a treat.

“This time of year, for the next six months you probably won’t see too many bats flying around at night,” said John DePue, Michigan DNR wildlife biologist. “But certainly in the summertime if you get a chance to see them flying around, appreciate the opportunity.”

To follow along with Bat Week activities and to learn more about bats, visit BatWeek.org.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.