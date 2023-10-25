CDC says supply of new RSV shot for infants are limited

(WLUC) - The Center for Disease Control has notified doctors that there is a new Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine, but supplies are limited.

With limited availability, the CDC said certain infants will get first priority. That includes those who are younger than six months who have chronic lung disease or other underlying conditions. Dickinson-Iron District Health Department Provisional Medical Director Robert Van Howe said an infant’s weight will also help doctors decide who is eligible.

“If you are under 11 pounds, they will give it to you, but if you are over 11 pounds, they will only give it to infants that are at high risk of developing RSV and having a bad time if they get the infection,” Howe said.

Howe said RSV is an extremely contagious virus, with a common diagnosis, Howe says it has put more children in the hospital than any other disease.

“When it goes through the community, about 95% of people that are susceptible to getting it will get the virus,” Howe said. “It’s also a virus that mutates quite a bit so each year it comes through and the fact that you have had it in the past doesn’t really protect you.”

Howe said if a parent thinks their infant is eligible, they should call their child’s healthcare provider to ensure they have a supply.

For those who are not eligible for the vaccine, Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said it’s important to prioritize other vaccines like flu and COVID-19 to avoid overwhelming hospitals.

“These viruses all circulate this time of year and what ends up happening is when they circulate at the same time, that puts a lot of strain on communities and a lot of strain on our healthcare systems,” said Bagdasarian.

