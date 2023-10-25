Brief reprieve from rain before potentially heavy round south and east Thursday

Slippery travel from rain before showers transition to mixed rain and snow later this weekend.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

After a brief reprieve from showers Wednesday night-early Thursday in Upper Michigan, rain ramps up towards the afternoon as a moisture-rich Central Plains system spreads moderate to heavy bands of rain over the region. Following system passage, a cold system sweeps in leeside of the Northern Rockies to introduce accumulating autumn snow to some areas of the U.P. later this weekend -- chilly weather creeping in over the region ahead of Halloween.

A frosty end to October before a mild start to November in the U.P.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle then showers spreading towards morning; east winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: 40s/50 (warmer south)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms towards afternoon; moderate to heavy rainfall mainly towards the southern and eastern ends of the U.P.; northeast winds 5-15 mph; seasonably mild

>Highs: 50s/60 (warmer south)

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; blustery with westerly winds gusting over 25 mph (35+ mph in the Keweenaw Peninsula)

>Highs: 40s/50

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers picking up in the evening; rain/snow mix west and rain south/east; colder with northwest winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix west, rain east; north winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, mixed rain/snow farther east; cold with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Tuesday, Halloween: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers west, rain/snow mix east; cold with westerly winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: 30s/40

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Mostly cloudy with few-scattered snow showers early then becoming mostly sunny; seasonably mild

>Highs: 40s/50

