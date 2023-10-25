Brief reprieve from rain before potentially heavy round south and east Thursday
Slippery travel from rain before showers transition to mixed rain and snow later this weekend.
After a brief reprieve from showers Wednesday night-early Thursday in Upper Michigan, rain ramps up towards the afternoon as a moisture-rich Central Plains system spreads moderate to heavy bands of rain over the region. Following system passage, a cold system sweeps in leeside of the Northern Rockies to introduce accumulating autumn snow to some areas of the U.P. later this weekend -- chilly weather creeping in over the region ahead of Halloween.
A frosty end to October before a mild start to November in the U.P.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle then showers spreading towards morning; east winds 5-15 mph
>Lows: 40s/50 (warmer south)
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and few thunderstorms towards afternoon; moderate to heavy rainfall mainly towards the southern and eastern ends of the U.P.; northeast winds 5-15 mph; seasonably mild
>Highs: 50s/60 (warmer south)
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; blustery with westerly winds gusting over 25 mph (35+ mph in the Keweenaw Peninsula)
>Highs: 40s/50
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers picking up in the evening; rain/snow mix west and rain south/east; colder with northwest winds gusting 20 mph
>Highs: 40
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow mix west, rain east; north winds gusting 20 mph
>Highs: 30s/40
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts, mixed rain/snow farther east; cold with northwest winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 30s/40
Tuesday, Halloween: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers west, rain/snow mix east; cold with westerly winds 5-15 mph
>Highs: 30s/40
Wednesday, Nov. 1: Mostly cloudy with few-scattered snow showers early then becoming mostly sunny; seasonably mild
>Highs: 40s/50
