Annual Fall Semester Job Fair encourages student-employer connections

By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 56th Northern Michigan University Annual Fall Semester Job Fair saw a broad range of employers and plenty of student interest.

This is the general job fair, so it represents many different industries and fields.

There were 84 employers represented at the Job Fair recruiting part-time, full-time, internships and summer positions.

Katie Korpi, NMU Career Services director, said they’re trying to connect students with employers as much as possible.

“The biggest thing is we’re hoping to make quality connections between employers and students so that they can get to know each other,” said Korpi. “Sometimes it’s hard to find the right candidates for the right opportunities when you’re not able to meet in person and talk and learn more about the employer or the student.”

All students are welcome to attend the career fair, not just soon-to-be graduates.

If you are an employer and you would like to attend the next job fair you can register at Handshake.

