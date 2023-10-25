2-vehicle crash slows traffic on US-41 W
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash involving two vehicles slowed traffic on US-41 on Wednesday afternoon.
The crash occurred at the intersection of US-41 and Washington Street. Westbound lanes were backed up but have reportedly now been moving slowly.
No injuries have been reported.
Marquette Police, Marquette Fire and Marquette Township Fire responded on-scene.
We will update the story as further information becomes available.
