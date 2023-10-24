UP Human Trafficking Task Force to host ‘Three Nights of Hope’

Proceeds from the event will support the opening of Sacred Beginnings U.P., the first transitional home for sex-trafficked women in the U.P.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A charity event to support sex-trafficked women is coming to Marquette.

The U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force (UPHTTF) is hosting Three Nights of Hope. Participants will hear Leslie King tell her story of recovery from years of sex traffic enslavement, including forced trips to the U.P. during deer season.

Proceeds from the event will support the opening of Sacred Beginnings U.P., the first transitional home for sex-trafficked women in the U.P.

Organizers say the event will be an opportunity to learn about the need for these homes in the U.P.

“People want to know why and how this is happening,” said Stephanie Greaf, UPHTTF president. “Well, now you have an opportunity to actually see firsthand and hear from a person that has been a victim, but of course has survived it.”

Three Nights of Hope will be at NMU on Nov. 1 and in Houghton on Nov. 2 from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. Organizers decided to combine the Sault Ste. Marie and Marquette events into one event.

Get tickets here or donate to Sacred Beginnings here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

