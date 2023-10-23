Stephanie Jones talks “Love Letters to Homeowners”
What to do and what not to do when applying for homes
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Select Realty Associate Broker Stephanie Jones stops by the station to give Mandy Koskela some tips on writing “Love Letters” to homeowners.
Find out what a “Love Letter” to a homeowner is... and why Jones says it’s not a beneficial move for hopeful applicants.
For more information on Select Realty, click here.
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.