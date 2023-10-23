Stephanie Jones talks “Love Letters to Homeowners”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Select Realty Associate Broker Stephanie Jones stops by the station to give Mandy Koskela some tips on writing “Love Letters” to homeowners.

Find out what a “Love Letter” to a homeowner is... and why Jones says it’s not a beneficial move for hopeful applicants.

