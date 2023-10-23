State gas price average falls to lowest price since May

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas prices in Michigan continue their steady decline this week, as they’ve now fallen 7 cents over the past week.

According to AAA of Michigan, drivers are now paying an average of $3.40 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This is 27 cents less than this time last month and 66 cents less than this time last year. Meantime, the national average sits 15 cents higher, at $3.55 per gallon.

Motorists are paying an average of $51 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, a discount of about $27 from 2022′s highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.58 to 8.94 million b/d. On the other hand, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2.4 million bbl to 223.3 million bbl. Although higher demand and tightening supply typically increase pump prices, flat oil prices have had the opposite effect.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI remained unchanged at $86.66. Earlier last week, the price of oil rose due to concerns that the Israel-Hamas war could lead to reduced oil output from countries in the region, but those concerns have subsided since it appears the conflict will not spread across the Middle East for now. Additionally, the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude supply dropped by 4.5 million bbl to 419.7 million bbl.

AAA- The Auto Club Group spokesperson, Adrienne Woodland says, “If oil prices remain steady or fall, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the lowest average is in Dickinson County, at $3.25 per gallon, and the highest is in Luce County at $3.74 per gallon.

