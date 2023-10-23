Spotty showers with near daily rain chances

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spotty showers pass from west to east during the day. Otherwise, a cold front moves in tomorrow with showers and thundershowers by the afternoon. The pattern remains unsettled with rain chances each day. A strong area of low pressure is expected on Thursday, which will bring widespread rain. By this weekend a cooler airmass moves in. This will support chances for some rain-snow mix.

Today: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers

>Highs: Low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Thursday: Widespread rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Friday: Cloudy, breezy with scattered showers

>Highs: Low 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of snow mixed in

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

