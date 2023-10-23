Spotty showers with near daily rain chances
Spotty showers pass from west to east during the day. Otherwise, a cold front moves in tomorrow with showers and thundershowers by the afternoon. The pattern remains unsettled with rain chances each day. A strong area of low pressure is expected on Thursday, which will bring widespread rain. By this weekend a cooler airmass moves in. This will support chances for some rain-snow mix.
Today: Mostly cloudy with spotty rain showers
>Highs: Low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon thundershowers
>Highs: Low to mid 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers
>Highs: Low to mid 50s
Thursday: Widespread rain
>Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Friday: Cloudy, breezy with scattered showers
>Highs: Low 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Mid to upper 40s
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers with a chance of snow mixed in
>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s
