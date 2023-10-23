‘Rocky Horror Show’ returns to Marquette this weekend for sixth year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In the velvet darkness of the darkest night, the stage lights will burn bright as “Rocky Horror Show” returns to Marquette for its twenty-second year.

With fan favorite numbers like “Damn it, Janet” and “Sweet Transvestite”, the cult classic will be brought to life on stage at the Marquette Masonic Hall theatre this weekend with a troupe of Yooper talent.

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson talks with the director Bobby Glenn Brown, and producer Sara Balding, about the show’s history in Marquette and what’s in store for this weekend.

The show’s director, Bobby Glenn Brown, will play the iconic Dr. Frank-n-Furter, a role he has reprised with each production over the last twenty-two years.

The show’s producer, Sara Balding, says Rocky Horror Show has become an ever-evolving production since it first debuted at the Masonic Theatre six years ago.

You may see a familiar face on stage this weekend because the role of “Janet” will be played by TV6′s Tia Trudgeon.

Tia Trudgeon and co-star Alex Herman (as Brad) perform a snippet of “There’s a Light”.

“Rocky Horror Show” will take the stage at the Red Room theatre in the Marquette Masonic Building at 128 W Washington St. The show dates and times are below.

Thursday, Oct 26: 7:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct 27: 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct 28: 7:00 p.m. & Midnight

Tuesday, Oct 31: 10:00 p.m.

Tickets are $18 for regular seating and $25 for VIP seating.

You can get your tickets now by clicking here.

