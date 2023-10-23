Nashville-based musician Lindsay Lou returns to hometown for concert at Braumart Theatre

Upper Michigan Today Monday, October 23.
Lindsay Lou joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Lindsay Lou joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain-born, Nashville-based musician has returned to the Upper Peninsula for a special stop at her hometown theatre during a new album tour.

Lindsay Lou will play at the Braumart Theatre on Monday, Oct. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

The bluegrass artist stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about her music, inspirations, and the self-discovery that comes with songwriting.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Now, back to Lindsay Lou and her music.

Her latest album, Queen of Time takes the listener on a spiritual journey through grief, joy, and all of life’s ups and downs.

Musician Lindsay Lou talks about her experience from Iron Mountain to Nashville on Upper Michigan Today.
Musician Lindsay Lou talks about the inspirations for her latest album, Queen of Time.

Lindsay Lou plays “Nothing Else Matters” for Upper Michigan Today.

LIVE music from Lindsay Lou.

She plays “On Your Side (Starman)”.

LIVE music from Lindsay Lou.
When and where to listen to musician Lindsay Lou.

And finally, Elizabeth Peterson wraps up her experience on board the Lee A. Tregurtha.

Elizabeth Peterson recaps her experience on board the Lee A. Tregurtha.

Lindsay Lou’s music is available for streaming on all major music streaming platforms and you can purchase her CD at www.lindsayloumusic.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

