Nashville-based musician Lindsay Lou returns to hometown for concert at Braumart Theatre

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron Mountain-born, Nashville-based musician has returned to the Upper Peninsula for a special stop at her hometown theatre during a new album tour.

Lindsay Lou will play at the Braumart Theatre on Monday, Oct. 23 at 7:00 p.m.

The bluegrass artist stopped by Upper Michigan Today to talk about her music, inspirations, and the self-discovery that comes with songwriting.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Now, back to Lindsay Lou and her music.

Her latest album, Queen of Time takes the listener on a spiritual journey through grief, joy, and all of life’s ups and downs.

And finally, Elizabeth Peterson wraps up her experience on board the Lee A. Tregurtha.

Lindsay Lou’s music is available for streaming on all major music streaming platforms and you can purchase her CD at www.lindsayloumusic.com.

