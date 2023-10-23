Lt. Gov. Gilchrist highlights UP manufacturing

Lt. Governor Gilchrist took at tour of L'Anse Manufacturing.
Lt. Governor Gilchrist took at tour of L'Anse Manufacturing.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist is taking a tour of the Upper Peninsula.

Sunday marked the second day of his tour, and he stopped by L’Anse Manufacturing to get a first-hand look at this industry in the U.P. L’Anse Manufacturing serves the medical, orthopedics, military, aviation, and automotive industries.

Gilchrist said the expansion of manufacturing comes from areas like L’Anse.

“Businesses like this thriving and being able to build relationships in the community are what show young people that there’s a pathway for them to be their best professionally and they have a path to prosperity here in the region,” Gilchrist said. “Our investments in the community, our investments in the schools, our investments in people, our investments in higher education affordability; these are things that are going to make a difference so that people can be positioned to work at a company like L’Anse Manufacturing.”

Gilchrist is planning to wrap up his U.P. Tour in Marquette County on Monday.

