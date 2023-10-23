Frightful 5K & Miner Mile happening Saturday, October 28 in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Halloween themed race offers runners and walkers to dress up and hit the Old Town trails in Negaunee. The Frightful 5K & Miner Mile is happening Saturday, October 28. The President of the Negaunee Booster Club stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about how the event supports athletics in Negaunee and how you can participate.

Sign up here.

