Frightful 5K & Miner Mile happening Saturday, October 28 in Negaunee

The Halloween themed race is a fundraiser for the Negaunee Booster Club
Costumes are encouraged for the Frightful 5K & Miner Mile happening Saturday, October 28 in Negaunee
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Halloween themed race offers runners and walkers to dress up and hit the Old Town trails in Negaunee. The Frightful 5K & Miner Mile is happening Saturday, October 28. The President of the Negaunee Booster Club stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about how the event supports athletics in Negaunee and how you can participate.

Sign up here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Marinette Police Department.
22-year-old driver killed in Marinette County crash
City of Norway sign
UPDATE: Missing teen runaway found after extensive overnight search in Norway
Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand
Menominee man sentenced to prison for home invasion
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
Michigan high school football playoff pairings released
Marquette Board of Light and Power crews on scene in South Marquette
1900 without power after garbage truck crashes into power line in South Marquette

Latest News

Lindsay Lou joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Nashville-based musician Lindsay Lou returns to hometown for concert at Braumart Theatre
TV6's Elizabeth Peterson with members of the cast and crew of "Rocky Horror Show".
‘Rocky Horror Show’ returns to Marquette this weekend for sixth year
Costumes are encouraged for the Frightful 5K & Miner Mile happening Saturday, October 28 in...
Frightful 5K & Miner Mile coming to Negaunee
A lost art is regained and now second nature to the younger generation at Bay Mills Indian...
Bay Mills Indian Community revives wild rice planting, tradition for future generations