Escanaba DDA hosts “Spooktacular” Trunk or Treat

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - While it’s still days away, Downtown Escanaba already got into the Halloween spirit.

Attendees at the Spooktacular Trunk or Treat on Sunday may have noticed a unique twist to the treats that were handed out. Event Coordinator Samantha Gaudino said toys were handed out alongside regular candy.

“This trunk or treat event is for the Teal Pumpkin Project,” Gaudino said. “It’s for kids with food allergies, diabetes, and other medical conditions that prevent them from enjoying the candy treats that are traditionally handed out.”

Adults, kids, and even dogs dressed up for the event. More than 20 cars attended to hand out toys and candy. Gaudino said she saw a need in the community through her own personal experience.

“My son has a peanut allergy,” Gaudino said. “So, I saw the need that we needed trunk or treat that was all-inclusive, often times we weren’t able to participate in those events.”

Attendee Shannon Dehaan said her family had a great time at the trunk or treat. She said she appreciates having the option of toys instead of treats.

“Not everyone wants to give their kid a bunch of candy,” Dehaan said. “So, it’s nice having alternatives at the events. I try to be very aware if someone does have an allergy, so it’s really nice that the community can also bring awareness for that as well.”

Gaudino said she would like to bring this trunk-or-treat event back. She hopes to see it become larger and spookier next year.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.