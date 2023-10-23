Bay Mills Indian Community revives wild rice planting, tradition for future generations

By Pavlina Osta
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY MILLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bay Mills Indian Community (BMIC) has been planting wild rice, or manoomin (ma-no-min) in Ojibwe, for almost 30 years to bring back a lost tradition and a sustainable food source to the area.

A year ago, TV6′s Pavlina Osta learned about the annual planting and how the community is still working to cultivate this food source.

This year, Osta went back to see how this is impacting younger generations. Now, seeing wild rice beds is nothing new for children in the BMIC.

“This is second-hand to them. A lot of the things we do now, they’re just used to it now, and that is something I’m sure my ancestors would have loved to have seen,” said Wanda Perron, BMIC elder.

For the BMIC, seeing what was taken away from the land become second nature again is like coming full circle.

“We have been trying to grow manoomin in Spectacle Lake since the early 90s and we are not hitting it every single year,” BMIC Lead Inland Fishers Biologist Frank Zomer said.

Zomer said growing manoomin again has been an uphill battle.

“It’s really a success story, as far as something lost from the landscape where it might or might not have been historically, but there have been years where there has been a harvestable bed of manoomin. Right now, we are just trying to recover those real hard years of goose brow,” said Zomer.

But why was it lost in the first place? Perron said it’s linked to the history of Native American Boarding Schools.

“The government right away had the churches fulfill that part of the treaty by setting up schools for the local Anishinaabe people. One of their goals was to wipe out the culture so this started long, long ago,” said Perron.

For the community, manoomin is more than just food.

“It’s called the good seed. ‘Manoo’ is good, and ‘min’ is seed. You can tell by the name how important it is to us,” said Perron.

This past Saturday Bay Mills Indian Community hosted their first annual Manoomin Day Camp to process the rice.

If you would like to learn more or attend future events at Bay Mills check out their Facebook page

