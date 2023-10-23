1900 without power after garbage truck crashes into power line in South Marquette

Marquette Board of Light and Power crews on scene in South Marquette
Marquette Board of Light and Power crews on scene in South Marquette
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Approximately 1,900 people are without power after a garbage truck crashed into a power pole in South Marquette Monday morning.

The crash occurred on US-41 by Shiras Hill in Marquette. The road is currently being blocked off and crews are on scene. The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time as it is unknown how many power lines are down.

The Marquette Board of Light and Power outage map can be found here.

TV6 has a reporter on scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

