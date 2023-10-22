Wawonowin hosts 8th annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) -The Wawonowin Country Club in Champion had its 8th annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop.

Several vendors were there selling everything from cookies to jewelry. Wawonowin also had a soup and salad bar. Drink offerings included a bloody mary and mimosa bar.

The event organizer said that If patrons didn’t want to buy anything the weather was still good enough to golf. They also said more than 300 people attended.

“I think it’s just a great day for people to come together and appreciate the talents that we’re blessed with in this area,” says Pop Up Shop Organiser Nikki Whitford “There are so many people that do amazing things, they create things, they make things, it’s just good to come out and celebrate that.”

Wawonowin Country Club will be having events going on every month. View them here.

