Wawonowin hosts 8th annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop

Vendors gather to sell their crafts and more than 300 people attend at Wawonowin Country Club.
Vendors gather to sell their crafts and more than 300 people attend at Wawonowin Country Club.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) -The Wawonowin Country Club in Champion had its 8th annual Holiday Pop-Up Shop.

Several vendors were there selling everything from cookies to jewelry. Wawonowin also had a soup and salad bar. Drink offerings included a bloody mary and mimosa bar.

The event organizer said that If patrons didn’t want to buy anything the weather was still good enough to golf. They also said more than 300 people attended.

“I think it’s just a great day for people to come together and appreciate the talents that we’re blessed with in this area,” says Pop Up Shop Organiser Nikki Whitford “There are so many people that do amazing things, they create things, they make things, it’s just good to come out and celebrate that.”

Wawonowin Country Club will be having events going on every month. View them here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Norway sign
UPDATE: Missing teen runaway found after extensive overnight search in Norway
City of Marinette Police Department.
22-year-old driver killed in Marinette County crash
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2023
College for Kids Junior is a program that teaches little kids, and the college students involved.
College for Kids Junior teaches kids about STEM
Jack Bergman
Rep. Jack Bergman secures speaker endorsement from Michigan Republicans

Latest News

Family fall fun rules Barrel and Beam as Ciderday has its 3rd year.
Barrel and Beams hosts 3rd annual ‘Cider Day’
Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand
Menominee man sentenced to prison for home invasion
The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
City of Marinette Police Department.
22-year-old driver killed in Marinette County crash