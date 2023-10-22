Michigan high school football playoff pairings released

The postseason tournament begins on Friday, Oct. 27.
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this...
Seven 11-player teams and eight 8-player teams from the Upper Peninsula earned spots in this year’s field.(WLUC)
By Kevin McNulty
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The MHSAA announced the 2023 football playoff pairings Sunday evening. Here are the U.P. teams invited to participate and their first-round opponents:

11-Player Pairings

Division 3 - No. 3 Petoskey (5-4) at No. 2 Marquette (5-3)

Division 5 - No. 3 Howard City Tri County (7-2) at No. 2 Kingsford (8-1)

Division 6 - No. 4 Boyne City (5-4) at No. 1 Gladstone (7-2), No. 3 Grayling (6-3) at No. 2 Negaunee (7-2)

Division 7 - No. 4 Benzie Central (5-4) at No. 1 Menominee (7-2)

Division 8 - No. 4 Maple City Glen Lake (5-4) at No. 1 Iron Mountain (9-0), No. 3 Ishpeming (6-3) at No. 2 East Jordan (8-1)

8-Player Pairings

Division 1 - No. 4 Rudyard (6-3) at No. 1 Pickford (8-1), No. 3 Newberry (7-2) at No. 2 Norway (7-2), No. 4 Central Lake (7-2) at No. 1 St. Ignace (8-1)

Division 2 - No. 4 North Central (7-2) at No. 1 Posen (8-0), No. 3 Forest Park (7-2) at No. 2 Lake Linden-Hubbell (6-3)

