Menominee man sentenced to prison for home invasion

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg announced that Michael Bertrand, 38, of Menominee, was sentenced to 8 years to 40 years in prison as a Habitual Fourth Offender.

Bertrand was convicted by a jury of Second-Degree Home Invasion, False Report of a Felony and Malicious Destruction of Property.

According to court documents and information presented at trial, on May 23, 2022, a citizen reported to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office that someone had broken into his home in Stephenson and stolen property valued at more than $7,000.

Sheriff deputies identified a distinctive orange Chevrolet Cobalt registered to Bertrand, as well as court documents with Bertrand’s name on them at the scene. Police said Bertrand then falsely reported the Chevrolet Cobalt had been stolen.

Rogg said an accomplice testified against Bertrand at the trial in exchange for a reduced sentence. Bertrand was on active parole for a prior felony conviction at the time of the new incident. He had been released from prison only three months prior.

