Menominee man sentenced to prison for home invasion

Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand
Mugshot of Michael John-Robert Bertrand(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg announced that Michael Bertrand, 38, of Menominee, was sentenced to 8 years to 40 years in prison as a Habitual Fourth Offender.

Bertrand was convicted by a jury of Second-Degree Home Invasion, False Report of a Felony and Malicious Destruction of Property.

According to court documents and information presented at trial, on May 23, 2022, a citizen reported to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office that someone had broken into his home in Stephenson and stolen property valued at more than $7,000.

Sheriff deputies identified a distinctive orange Chevrolet Cobalt registered to Bertrand, as well as court documents with Bertrand’s name on them at the scene. Police said Bertrand then falsely reported the Chevrolet Cobalt had been stolen.

Rogg said an accomplice testified against Bertrand at the trial in exchange for a reduced sentence. Bertrand was on active parole for a prior felony conviction at the time of the new incident. He had been released from prison only three months prior.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Norway sign
UPDATE: Missing teen runaway found after extensive overnight search in Norway
City of Marinette Police Department.
22-year-old driver killed in Marinette County crash
Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours 2023
College for Kids Junior is a program that teaches little kids, and the college students involved.
College for Kids Junior teaches kids about STEM
Jack Bergman
Rep. Jack Bergman secures speaker endorsement from Michigan Republicans

Latest News

The Wolf Pack ended its losing streak with a 6-0 win against San Diego State.
Wolf Pack Snaps Losing Streak with San Diego Win
City of Marinette Police Department.
22-year-old driver killed in Marinette County crash
One of the horses at Meet the Mustangs
Meet the Mustangs showcase equestrian skills at Red Pine Ranch
Vegetables were one of the many things being sold at the cool-season farmers at the drill shop...
The annual cool-season farmers market is back at the historic Drill Shop