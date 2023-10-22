Meet the Mustangs showcase equestrian skills at Red Pine Ranch

One of the horses at Meet the Mustangs
One of the horses at Meet the Mustangs(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - Wild horse training and demonstrations were held at Red Pine Ranch in Chatham on Saturday. The event featured how training a horse can be done through a gentle training style. Speakers at the event taught techniques on horse care, training, and proper maintenance.

The Spin to Win horse trainer Naomi Rutter said it’s important to care for and protect mustangs.

“Grow and connect with your horse on a gentler method and keep the horse’s emotional and mental welfare at the forefront. Instead of just using them as a using tool they are a partner. They are a part of you,” said Rutter.

Rutter also encourages those interested in horse training or learning more about Meet the Mustangs to reach out.

