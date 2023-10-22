Inaugural Keweenaw Pumpkin Race fundraises for memorial scholarship

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday a new unique race was born on the streets of Hancock. Pumpkin racers started at the top of the hill near Ryan Street and had helpers assist their pumpkins to the finish line. Head organizer Anna Sanchez said the race had a children’s, teenagers’, adults’, and family race group.

“First heat is the children’s heat, and we will see how that goes and hopefully everybody’s pumpkin makes it down the hill,” Sanchez said. “Then it’s going to be the teenagers and adults heat and then the group and family heat will be after,”

Sanchez said in total they had 17 racers registered but some people signed up today. She also says the money made from this event will benefit two groups in the community.

“50 percent of the proceeds from the cost of registration is going to go to CAPE for hosting and funding this and then 50 percent is going to go to go into a scholarship in the honor of Deb Mann,” Sanchez said. “She was the DDA of Hancock and unfortunately, her light was cut short.”

Mann was killed in a house explosion last year. Sanchez said while competitors waited for the race there were obstacles to help them warm up. Three young pumpkin racers describe what they did to their pumpkin to get the winning edge.

“The wheels are designed so that one of them goes on the outside and one goes on the inside, and I put some red on there and a Hot Wheels car on the top and I got a PVC pipe and put that through the pumpkin and got a rod and the PVC pipe is going to make it, so it doesn’t stop,” said Abraham Subert a young pumpkin racer.

“I’ve got an axel facing the wrong way but who cares it’s a pumpkin race,” said Joshua Subert a young pumpkin racer.

Organizers also say there was also a cash prize for winners ranging up to $100.

