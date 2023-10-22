Dog Dynamics hosts a demonstration with Gladstone Public Safety K9 unit

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Officers showcased one of the many abilities of Gladstone Public Safety’s (GPSD) K9 dogs Saturday. Dog Dynamics Training Center helps prepare the dogs for service. Head Trainer Sammi Gryzbowski at D&D said each dog has a specific skill set to help prepare the dog for service.

“It is on average a six-week program where they go through basic obedience, and detection work depending on if they are going to be a narcotics dog or an explosives dog. It is important for these dogs to have all these skill sets on hand because when they hit the road they are completely prepared for whatever gets thrown at them,” said Gryzbowski.

Dogs can be trained in apprehension, drug search, explosive search, and other forms of scent search. The owner of the Dewdrop restaurant Amanda Phillips said it is very important the public understands what these dogs do.

“It’s very important for the community to realize and to see what a K9 unit can do for our community with safety, drug detection, gun detection, and everything like that. I think it helps make our community safer. It’s a great way for protection for everybody here,” said Phillips.

The Demonstration was held to help promote the upcoming fundraiser to support the K9 unit in Gladstone. Many of its equipment is solely funded through donations. GPSD K9 handler Dylan Enright said his dog Bico still enjoys socializing off duty.

“If you’re just a little bit curious or interested to go meet the dog or meet the handler don’t be afraid to approach us. Obviously ask, just because I say you are allowed to socialize with my dog it’s not the same as other handlers,” said Enright.

The upcoming fundraiser will be held at the Dewdrop in Gladstone on October 27. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Gladstone K9 unit.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.