Brush of rain Monday with moderate rain Tuesday

Low pressure set to bring moderate rain Tuesday
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
A break from the dreary skies is expected for Sunday but chances of rain rise for Monday morning in scattered areas. Rain wraps up Monday afternoon with a low pressure from the southwest set to approach for Tuesday and Wednesday. Chances of thundershowers are possible in some areas throughout Tuesday so be sure to have the umbrella ready.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; occasional breeze near Lake Superior around 20-25 mph

>Highs: Mid to High 40s

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies; light rain showers possible in the morning and start of the afternoon

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies; more rounds of rain starting in the west with chances of thundershowers

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Wednesday: Cloudy; lingering rain with heaviest rain bands in the eastern counties

>Highs: Mid to High 40s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies; diminishing rain in the afternoon

>Highs: 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; chances of isolated rain in the afternoon

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; seasonably cool

>Highs: 40s

