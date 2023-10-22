Barrel and Beams hosts 3rd annual ‘Cider Day’

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Barrel and Beam hosted its 3rd annual Cider Day.

The cofounder says It is a free event with many family-friendly activities. Hot plate will have pottery painting, there will be bobbing for donuts, and much more.

There will also be live music from Troy Graham, and later Jim and Ray.

Barrel and Beam also brought back some favorite drinks for the occasion, as well as some new items like apple grilled cheese and squash mac and cheese.

“If you haven’t checked out Barrel and Beam yet it’s a great day to do it,” says Co-founder Nick VanCourt Because we have more awesome selections and special things going on for fun and I always try and let people know we are very kid friendly.”

Ciderday will continue until 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

