Barrel and Beams hosts 3rd annual ‘Cider Day’

Family fall fun rules Barrel and Beam as Ciderday has its 3rd year.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Barrel and Beam hosted its 3rd annual Cider Day.

The cofounder says It is a free event with many family-friendly activities. Hot plate will have pottery painting, there will be bobbing for donuts, and much more.

There will also be live music from Troy Graham, and later Jim and Ray.

Barrel and Beam also brought back some favorite drinks for the occasion, as well as some new items like apple grilled cheese and squash mac and cheese.

“If you haven’t checked out Barrel and Beam yet it’s a great day to do it,” says Co-founder Nick VanCourt Because we have more awesome selections and special things going on for fun and I always try and let people know we are very kid friendly.”

Ciderday will continue until 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night.

