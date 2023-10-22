The annual cool-season farmers market is back at the historic Drill Shop

Vegetables were one of the many things being sold at the cool-season farmers at the drill shop...
Vegetables were one of the many things being sold at the cool-season farmers at the drill shop in calumet.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - One Organization in Houghton County continues to help locals sell its fresh produce.

On Saturday the From the Ground organization hosted its cool-season farmers market at the historic Drill Shop in Calumet. Organizers said the fifth-year event had 15 vendors selling products from fresh vegetables and fruits to baked goods. One of the head organizers, Jake Tenharmsel, said these farmer market vendors are all locals who live in the community.

“We do emphasize locally produced goods whether that is produce or any crafts or anything like that,” Tenharmesl said. “We try to emphasize making sure it’s all produced locally and by locally we mean within 100 miles of Calumet or of the park in itself.”

Organizers also said there was also a cash prize for winners ranging up to $100 dollars.

