22-year-old driver killed in Marinette County crash

ATHELSTANE, Wis. (WLUC) - The Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead after a fatal crash Saturday morning.

In a release, Sheriff Randy Miller said that at 8:53 a.m. Saturday, Marinette Central Dispatch received a call for a single-vehicle crash on Perch Lake Road near Nelson Road in the Town of Athelstane. It was also reported that one man was inside the car and the vehicle was on its side.

Miller said the investigation indicated that the vehicle, operated by Robert Perry, aged 22 of Amberg Wisconsin, was traveling west on Perch Lake Road when he failed to negotiate the corner. Miller said Perry then struck an embankment and went airborne into some trees.

Miller said Perry was not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead by the Marinette County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheriff Miller said excessive speed and failure to negotiate the corner appear to have been factors in the crash. Miller said the crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Assisted Marinette County deputies at the scene were the Town of Athelstane Fire Department, Silver Cliff Rescue, and Twin Bridge Rescue.

This is the fifth traffic fatality in Marinette County in 20223.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.