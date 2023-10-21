Teal Pumpkin Project makes Halloween inclusive for kids with nutrition issues

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A local mother has brought the Teal Pumpkin Project back to Escanaba so kids with food allergies, diabetes or other nutrition issues can have a fun Halloween, just like everyone else.

For many, Halloween is about kids, candy and costumes, but for a child with food allergies, Halloween can be not only scary but also deadly.

But Sunday’s Teal Pumpkin Project “Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat” event is safe for everyone.

Samantha Gaudino says many Halloween events are not all-inclusive and leave children like her son, Shepard, who has a severe peanut allergy and carries an epi-pen, celebrating at home.

That’s why this is her second year bringing the Teal Pumpkin Project to Escanaba.

“The Teal Pumpkin Project offers non-food items to these children who otherwise cannot safely have candy treats for reasons out of their control,” Gaudino said. “It’s just a way for us to make all of the kids in the community feel included and let them participate safely.”

Families who miss out on the allergy friendly Spooktacular trunk or treating event can go online to the Teal Pumpkin Project map and find upwards of 25 houses that will have all-inclusive treats on Halloween.

To be on the Teal Pumpkin map for Escanaba, buy non-food items like vampire fangs, spider rings and scary fingers, paint a pumpkin teal and go to the map and add the house’s address.

